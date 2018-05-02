Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Regains full health
Perreault (upper body) was medically cleared ahead of Thursday's Game 4 against Nashville, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Prior to the confirmation, things were already looking up because Perreault was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. The veteran winger has only suited up for one postseason game due to the injury, but should make his way into Thursday's lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...