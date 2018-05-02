Perreault (upper body) was medically cleared ahead of Thursday's Game 4 against Nashville, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Prior to the confirmation, things were already looking up because Perreault was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. The veteran winger has only suited up for one postseason game due to the injury, but should make his way into Thursday's lineup.

