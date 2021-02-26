Perreault posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Perreault set up Pierre-Luc Dubois for the Jets' fifth goal just 13 seconds after a power play expired. The 33-year-old Perreault has offered decent depth scoring with eight points and a plus-7 rating in 19 contests. With just 19 shots on goal, 15 hits and two PIM, the Quebec native doesn't provide much in the non-scoring metrics, so his fantasy value remains low in a bottom-six role.