Perreault tallied a goal and an assist against San Jose on Tuesday.

Perreault has racked up an impressive six goals (three on the power play) and a trio of helpers during the 11-game absence of Mark Scheifele (upper body). The 29-year-old Perreault has stepped up big time for the Jets while they are missing their talented top-line center. For now, look for the Quebec native to continue to get big minutes in a top-six role.