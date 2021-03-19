Perreault scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Perreault got a piece of a Nate Thompson shot and deflected it past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen for the Jets' lone tally of the game. The 33-year-old Perreault snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. He's up to seven goals, 12 points, 36 shots, 32 hits and a plus-8 rating in 30 appearances. The Quebec native is likely to stay in a fourth-line role -- his chances to produce offense are typically limited.