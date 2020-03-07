Perreault (upper body) scored a power-play goal, dished six hits and skated 8:05 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Perreault was eased back into action, but he was able to get a goal at 14:00 of the second period. The 32-year-old forward missed 16 contests with the upper-body issue. He's at 15 points, 70 shots and 66 hits through 47 games this year. Expect Perreault to continue in a bottom-six role for the remainder of the year.