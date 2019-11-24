Perreault scored a goal on three shots and was plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Perreault tied the game at 3-3 with just over five minutes left in the second period. It was the sixth goal of the season for the 31-year-old, who averaged 14 goals in his first five seasons with the Jets. He's well on his way to land somewhere in that range again in 2019-20, but he could make a push for 20 at his current pace.