Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Scores goal, assist
Perreault notched a goal and a helper in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat to the Sharks.
Perreault put together his first multipoint effort of the season, despite logging a mere 11:13 of ice time. Although he is pegged with a fourth-line role, the Quebec native continues to see time on the power play, which is where he's registered six of his 26 points this season.
