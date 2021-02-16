Perreault scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Perreault was responsible for the Jets' fifth goal of the game. The 33-year-old forward has scored twice in the last three games. He's up to three goals, seven points, 14 shots on net and a plus-6 rating this season. A selective shooter, Perreault doesn't typically sustain hot streaks for very long.