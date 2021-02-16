Perreault scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
Perreault was responsible for the Jets' fifth goal of the game. The 33-year-old forward has scored twice in the last three games. He's up to three goals, seven points, 14 shots on net and a plus-6 rating this season. A selective shooter, Perreault doesn't typically sustain hot streaks for very long.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Provides second goal of year•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Trio of assists in win•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Pots first goal of year•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Offers helper in loss•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Designated for waivers•