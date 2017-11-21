Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Scores twice in loss
Perrault scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.
The pair of tallies ups Perreault to five goals and eight points through eight games this season. Injuries are always part of the equation with the 29-year-old forward, but he's been a solid scorer when healthy during his four-year tenure with the Jets. It's definitely worth noting that he's been primarily skating on the fourth line at five-on-five since returning from his latest lower-body ailment, which obviously hurts his upside.
