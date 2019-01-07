Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Secures helper
Perreault earned an assist against Dallas on Sunday.
Perreault's marker brought a six-game pointless streak to a close, though he remains stuck in a seven-game goal drought. While he hasn't offered much offensively of late, during his scoring slump, the center ramped up the physicality with 21 hits in seven games. The Quebec native remains a mainstay on the second power-play unit, which should provide him plenty of chances to put points on the board.
