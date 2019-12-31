Play

Perreault (concussion) will be in the lineup against Colorado on Tuesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perreault will return to action following a six-game stint on injured reserve. The Quebec native was bogged down in a nine-game goal drought prior to getting hurt and put just nine shots on goal over that stretch. With the winger good to go, Logan Shaw will find himself in the press box.

