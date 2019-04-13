Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Sitting out Friday
Perreault (undisclosed) won't play in Game 2 versus the Blues on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Perreault played in Game 1 but left Friday's morning skate early. He may have an injury, and his absence will allow Jack Roslovic to stay in the lineup. Perreault will look to get healthy for Game 3 on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...