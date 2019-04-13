Perreault (undisclosed) won't play in Game 2 versus the Blues on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perreault played in Game 1 but left Friday's morning skate early. He may have an injury, and his absence will allow Jack Roslovic to stay in the lineup. Perreault will look to get healthy for Game 3 on Sunday.

