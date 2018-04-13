Perreault (upper body) wasn't on the ice for warmups and won't play Friday against the Wild, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perreault suffered this injury in the second period of Game 1 on Wednesday, recording just 6:52 of ice time. He was a game-time call for Friday's game, which signals it may not be a long-term problem. For the time being, Jack Roslovic will enter the lineup.