Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Sitting out Sunday
Perreault (upper body) didn't participate in pregame line rushes and won't play in Sunday's Game 2 against Nashville, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Once again Perreault donned the non-contact jersey in the morning skate, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun further reports, evidencing that his recovery is staying on track but he's just not quite ready to draw back into the lineup. The 30-year-old was originally injured during Winnipeg's first game of the postseason against Minnesota, and his next opportunity to return will be for Game 3 on Tuesday against Nashville.
