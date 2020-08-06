Perreault (undisclosed) was on the ice for Thursday's morning skate ahead of a Game 4 clash with Calgary, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Perreault hasn't officially been given the all-clear to suit up versus the Flames, but the fact that he was able to take part in the game-day skate is certainly a good sign. Where Perreault fits into the lineup against Calgary will depend on the availability of Patrik Laine (wrist). If Laine can't play, then Perreault should slot into his spot on the second line.