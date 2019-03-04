Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Snags assist
Perreault picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.
Perreault ended an 11-game pointless streak with his tally, despite logging a mere 10:50 of ice time. The Quebec native has become somewhat of a power-play specialist of late, as 1:29 of his 11:59 of ice time in the last 10 games has come with the man advantage.
