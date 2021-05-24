Perreault scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Perreault helped the Jets turn the tide of the contest with his tally at 11:41 of the third period. The 33-year-old put up 19 points (four on the power play) in 56 regular-season outings, mainly in a bottom-six role. With the Jets' forwards at full health with the return of Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) Sunday, Perreault will likely be limited to a bottom-six role. He could salvage some fantasy value if he remains on the second power-play unit.