Perreault (lower body) joined the team for practice Wednesday wearing a non-contact sweater, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Perreault -- who has missed the Jets' previous nine outings -- appears to be trending in the right direction. While he remains on injured reserve and has yet to be cleared for contact, the center could be available for Winnipeg's upcoming back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against Vegas and Arizona respectively. Once cleared to return, Brendan Lemieux seems to be the most likely candidate to be demoted in order to clear space for Perreault on the 23-man roster.