Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Still not skating
Perreault (upper body) has not yet resumed skating, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
It certainly doesn't bode well for fantasy owners that Perreault has not been able to get back on the ice. It's hard to imagine the natural center will be available for Game 1 against Nashville at this point. Until the Quebec native is given the green light, Jack Roslovic figures to continue filling out a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...