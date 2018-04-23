Perreault (upper body) has not yet resumed skating, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It certainly doesn't bode well for fantasy owners that Perreault has not been able to get back on the ice. It's hard to imagine the natural center will be available for Game 1 against Nashville at this point. Until the Quebec native is given the green light, Jack Roslovic figures to continue filling out a bottom-six role.