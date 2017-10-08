Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Tacks on two helpers against Flames
Perreault dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's loss to the Flames.
The Jets have opened up the season with two ugly defeats, but that hasn't stopped Perreault from producing. The second-line winger has posted four consecutive seasons in the 40-point range and if off to another strong start this time around. He doesn't post elite totals and is very streaky, but at least you know what you're getting. Make sure you ride Perreault while he's hot because before you know it he could be amidst a 10-game scoring drought.
