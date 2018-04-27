Perreault (upper body) hit the ice Friday wearing a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Given Perreault has yet to be cleared for contact, it's safe to assume he won't be in the lineup against the Predators for Friday's Game 1 clash. The natural center will miss his fifth consecutive outing due to hsi upper-body issue. In the meantime, Jack Roslovic figures to continue to deputise in Perreault's absence.