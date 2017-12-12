Perreault scored twice and added a helper in a 5-1 win over Vancouver. He also skated to a plus-2 and recorded four shots on goal.

Perreault's first tally of the game -- and eighth of the campaign -- held up as the game-winner just 4:55 into the second period. Thanks to a pair of three-point outings, the 29-year-old has nine points in his last eight games despite averaging less than 12 minutes of ice time during that span. On one hand, Perreault's offensive output is extremely efficient, but it's interesting he's not being rewarded with additional ice time. It's tough to recommend him in deep seasonal formats based on his fourth-line role and limited ice time, but Perreault makes for a great play in daily contests while he's producing -- especially given his role on the team's No. 2 power-play unit.