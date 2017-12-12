Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Tallies trio of points
Perreault scored twice and added a helper in a 5-1 win over Vancouver. He also skated to a plus-2 and recorded four shots on goal.
Perreault's first tally of the game -- and eighth of the campaign -- held up as the game-winner just 4:55 into the second period. Thanks to a pair of three-point outings, the 29-year-old has nine points in his last eight games despite averaging less than 12 minutes of ice time during that span. On one hand, Perreault's offensive output is extremely efficient, but it's interesting he's not being rewarded with additional ice time. It's tough to recommend him in deep seasonal formats based on his fourth-line role and limited ice time, but Perreault makes for a great play in daily contests while he's producing -- especially given his role on the team's No. 2 power-play unit.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Three points against Ottawa•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Scores twice in loss•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Producing in return from injury•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Back in action Thursday•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Nearing return•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Won't play during trip•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...