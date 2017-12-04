Perreault scored his seventh goal of the season and tacked on two helpers in Sunday's victory over the Senators.

The Jets blew out the Senators by a 5-0 score and Perreault had a strong fantasy night, also firing five shots on goal and collecting two PIM. His current role on the top line and first power-play unit is huge for his fantasy value, as the right-winger is now up to 14 points in 15 games on the season. As long as he sticks in the top-six, Perreault is worth a look, as he's been producing offense consistently this season.