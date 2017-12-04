Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Three points against Ottawa
Perreault scored his seventh goal of the season and tacked on two helpers in Sunday's victory over the Senators.
The Jets blew out the Senators by a 5-0 score and Perreault had a strong fantasy night, also firing five shots on goal and collecting two PIM. His current role on the top line and first power-play unit is huge for his fantasy value, as the right-winger is now up to 14 points in 15 games on the season. As long as he sticks in the top-six, Perreault is worth a look, as he's been producing offense consistently this season.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Scores twice in loss•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Producing in return from injury•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Back in action Thursday•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Nearing return•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Won't play during trip•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...