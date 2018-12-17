Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Tickles twine
Perreault scored a power-play goal against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Perreault tipped home a shot from the point by Tyler Myers to register his seventh tally of the season. The Quebec native is rolling with goals in four straight games, three of which have come with the man advantage. While he may find himself playing on the third line at even strength, the 30-year-old's inclusion on power play makes him a quality depth fantasy option.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Good to go against Hawks•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Good to go against Washington•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Injured during practice•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Pots goal versus Devils•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Nothing to show for in shutout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...