Perreault scored a power-play goal against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Perreault tipped home a shot from the point by Tyler Myers to register his seventh tally of the season. The Quebec native is rolling with goals in four straight games, three of which have come with the man advantage. While he may find himself playing on the third line at even strength, the 30-year-old's inclusion on power play makes him a quality depth fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories