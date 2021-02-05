Perreault distributed three assists and added a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Perreault helped out on both of Mason Appleton's goals in the contest. The 33-year-old Perreault also set up Neal Pionk for a shot that generated the rebound Mark Scheifele scored on in the second period. The three assists accounted for more points than Perreault had in the first 10 games of the year combined. He's up to five points, a plus-5 rating and 10 shots on goal through 11 outings.