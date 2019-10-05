Perreault scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.

Both points came in a wild third period as the Jets mounted a furious comeback from what had been a 4-0 deficit. Perreault's 31 points last year was his worst total over a full campaign since 2011-12, and while the 31-year-old remains stuck on the fourth line for the Jets right now, more nights like this should get him more opportunities to make an impact.