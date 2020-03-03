Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Upgraded to day-to-day
Perreault (upper body) has been cleared for contact and is now considered day-to-day, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
While Perreault won't be in the lineup versus Buffalo on Tuesday, the 31-year-old could be an option for Friday's matchup with Vegas if he can get back up to game speed. The Quebec native has already missed 15 contests due to his upper-body issue. Once cleared to play, Perreault figures to take on a third-line role and could slot back into the second power-play unit.
