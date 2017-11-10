Perreault (lower body) will not suit up during the Jets' current road trip, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perreault has been able to join his teammates on the ice, including ditching the non-contact jersey, as reported by Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg. Winnipeg's next home outing is Tuesday versus the Coyotes, which will be the center's next opportunity to slot back into the lineup. Once the 29-year-old is given the green light, Brendan Lemieux will probably find himself heading back to AHL Manitoba.