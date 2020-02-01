Perreault (upper body) has been ruled out of Saturday's game versus the Blues, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Perreault suffered a big hit from Boston's Karson Kuhlman in Friday's loss and was unable to return. He was evaluated Saturday afternoon, and it was determined he'll sit out of the divisional clash. Logan Shaw will draw into the lineup in Perreault's place.