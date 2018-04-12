Perreault suffered an upper-body injury in Game 1 on Wednesday and will not return.

Perreault took a number of hits during the game that ultimately led to his permanent disappearance from the ice after recording a shot on goal over 6:52 of ice time. An extended could have ramifications on how it shapes up, but his status moving forward will likely be revealed after he undergoes further testing. The team has a day off Thursday before Game 2 against the Wild on Friday.