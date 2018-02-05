Play

Hendricks (upper body) did not take part in Monday's practice session, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Missing practice doesn't bode well for Hendricks' availability against Arizona on Tuesday. If the Minnesota native is unable to give it a go, the Jets may need to call up additional reinforcements from AHL Manitoba -- with Mason Appleton likely at the top of coach Paul Maurice's short list.

