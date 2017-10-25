Jets' Matt Hendricks: Activated off injured reserve
Hendricks (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday.
With the Jets demoting Nicolas Petan in a corresponding move, Hendricks' skill set leaves him as the most viable option for the fourth-line center role and he should be considered a near lock for that spot against the Penguins on Thursday. If he is in the game-day lineup, it would be the 2017-18 season debut for the Minnesota native. The lefty tallied just seven points in 42 outings last year, and probably shouldn't be relied on for much more than 20 points, a threshold he has broken just once in his career.
