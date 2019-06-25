Hendricks will call it a career after 11 NHL seasons, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hendricks was drafted by the Predators in the fifth round of the 2000 NHL Draft after a four-year collegiate career with St. Cloud State. The 38-year-old would go on to log 607 NHL games for Colorado, Washington, Nashville, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Minnesota, in which he racked up 54 goals, 62 assists and 1394 hits. With his playing days behind him, the center will join the Wild in a player development role.