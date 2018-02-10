Hendricks (upper body) returned to practice in a non-contact jersey Saturday and could rejoin the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Generally, a non-contact jersey appearance at practice signifies a player is not ready to return. However, Sawatzky isn't convinced that's necessarily the case for Hendricks in this instance. Even if he does retake the ice in game action Sunday, Hendricks' 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over 46 games and lack of ice time keep him off the vast majority of fantasy radars.