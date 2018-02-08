Hendricks (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Even using retroactive IR, the news rules Hendricks out for at least Friday's clash with the Blues. Prior to getting hurt, the Minnesota native was bogged down in a 10-game goal drought, during which he garnered a lone helper. Considering the veteran has cracked the 20-point mark just once in his career, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect an offensive explosion out of him once he returns to action.