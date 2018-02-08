Jets' Matt Hendricks: Designated for IR
Hendricks (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Even using retroactive IR, the news rules Hendricks out for at least Friday's clash with the Blues. Prior to getting hurt, the Minnesota native was bogged down in a 10-game goal drought, during which he garnered a lone helper. Considering the veteran has cracked the 20-point mark just once in his career, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect an offensive explosion out of him once he returns to action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...