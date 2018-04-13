Jets' Matt Hendricks: Ditches non-contact jersey
Hendricks (lower body) practiced in a regular sweater on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
While Hendricks has already been ruled out for Friday's Game 2 matchup with the Wild, the fact that he has been cleared for contact could see him rejoin the lineup for Game 3 on Sunday. If given the green light to play, the winger would need to beat out Andrew Copp or Brandon Tanev for a spot on the Jets' fourth line.
