Hendricks (lower body) didn't take the game-day skate Tuesday and is expected to miss the clash with Minnesota, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.

Hendricks will miss his 17th straight game due to his lower-body issue, having last suited up March 12 against Washington. Not exactly an offensive force, the winger tallied a mere 13 points in 60 appearances this season. Once given the all-clear, the veteran will likely bump Brandon Tanev or Jack Roslovic from the lineup.