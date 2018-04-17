Jets' Matt Hendricks: Doubtful for Game 4
Hendricks (lower body) didn't take the game-day skate Tuesday and is expected to miss the clash with Minnesota, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.
Hendricks will miss his 17th straight game due to his lower-body issue, having last suited up March 12 against Washington. Not exactly an offensive force, the winger tallied a mere 13 points in 60 appearances this season. Once given the all-clear, the veteran will likely bump Brandon Tanev or Jack Roslovic from the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...