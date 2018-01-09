Hendricks scored a goal during a 4-1 victory Sunday over San Jose.

Hendricks opened the scoring by lifting a backhander over Martin Jones shoulder on a partial breakaway late in the first, and also got five penalty minutes from a fight -- bringing him only an assist away from a Gordie Howe hat trick. The tally allowed the 36-year-old to keep his hot streak going, and he's now tallied four points during his last six contests which is his hottest streak of 2017-18 thus far. The stretch is all the more impressive when you take into account he's compiled all of the points while skating on Winnipeg's fourth line, but that also means it'll be hard for Hendricks to keep up the pace.