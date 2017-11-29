Jets' Matt Hendricks: Garners assist Monday
Hendricks picked up a helper against Minnesota on Monday.
Hendricks -- a native of Blaine, Minnesota and St. Cloud State product -- no doubt enjoyed scoring a point while on the road versus the Wild in a decisive 7-3 victory. Although the veteran's numbers have been limited (two goals and three assists), he is actually on pace to record the second highest point total of his career, with the 20-point threshold not out of the question.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...