Hendricks picked up a helper against Minnesota on Monday.

Hendricks -- a native of Blaine, Minnesota and St. Cloud State product -- no doubt enjoyed scoring a point while on the road versus the Wild in a decisive 7-3 victory. Although the veteran's numbers have been limited (two goals and three assists), he is actually on pace to record the second highest point total of his career, with the 20-point threshold not out of the question.

