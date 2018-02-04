Jets' Matt Hendricks: Gets banged up Saturday
Hendricks left Saturday's game against the Stars with an upper-body injury and did not return.
The Jets' next game is Tuesday, which gives Hendricks a couple days to get healthy. From a fantasy perspective, this doesn't mean much. The 36-year-old only has 12 points in 45 games. However, with both Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry banged up, if Hendricks can't play Winnipeg may need to dip down into the AHL for a replacement.
