Hendricks (undisclosed) will dress for Friday's matchup versus the Avalanche.

Hendricks exited Tuesday's game against the Capitals and was unable to return after taking a blindside hit. He should provide a physical presence up front (87 hits on the season) for the Jets again Friday, but the veteran winger doesn't provide much else in terms of fantasy value. Through 48 games logged this season, Hendricks owns just 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and a minus-1 rating.