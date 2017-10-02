Jets' Matt Hendricks: Headed for injured reserve
Hendricks was placed on injured reserve Monday with an undisclosed injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Despite the IR tag, Hendricks is still considered day-to-day with the designation allowing the Jets to avoid making an additional roster cut before Tuesday's deadline. Unfortunately for the winger, it could be him facing the axe once given the all clear.
