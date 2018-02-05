Hendricks (upper body), as expected, will not play in Tuesday's clash with Arizona, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hendricks -- who missed practice Monday -- appeared to be a long shot to play versus the Yotes, with coach Paul Maurice confirming the center's status in his post-practice press conference. Without the 36-year-old, the Jets will need to promote some guys from AHL Manitoba in order to bolster their forward depth.