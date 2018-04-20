Hendricks (lower body) will return to the lineup for Friday's Game 5 against Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hendricks has missed the Jets' last 17 contests due to a lower-body injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on in what will undoubtedly be a fast-paced contest Friday evening. The veteran winger will slot into a bottom-six role for Game 5, centering Brandon Tanev and Jack Roslovic on Winnipeg's fourth line.