Jets' Matt Hendricks: Records goal in 7-4 win
Hendricks scored in a 7-4 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday night.
The 36-year-old's goal in the second tied the game at 2, but then the Jets offense exploded in the third period. Hendricks has three goals and six points through 19 games, but his shooting percentage is a whopping 21.4 percent. He isn't getting enough shots to the net to stay fantasy relevant.
