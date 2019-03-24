Jets' Matt Hendricks: Registers helper
Hendricks tallied an assist in Saturday's win over Nashville.
Hendricks has appeared in just two games since joining the Jets at the trade deadline and is averaging a meager 10:14 of ice time when he is in the lineup. Without a consistent role with the team, the winger is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value.
