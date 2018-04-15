Hendricks (lower body) isn't suiting up versus Minnesota for Game 3 on Sunday.

Although Hendricks was able to fully practice Friday, he still needs another trip to the doctor for medical clearance before he returns Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports. It seems like the plan for the 36-year-old is to enter him into the lineup later in the first-round series, but if Winnipeg goes up 3-0 over Minnesota, don't be surprised if he takes some extra days of rest.