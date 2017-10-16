Jets' Matt Hendricks: Remains sidelined
Hendricks (undisclosed) has not been cleared to face the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Hendricks has yet to make an appearance for the Jets this season and while he would likely be a healthy scratch under ideal conditions, the absences of Mathieu Perreault (lower body) and Adam Lowry (upper body) could have opened the door for the 36-year-old to crack the game-day lineup. In the meantime, Winnipeg will likely need to call-up a player from AHL Manitoba to provide some additional depth.
