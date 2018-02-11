Play

Hendricks (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 reports.

Hendricks missed two games for the Jets with this injury. Since the veteran has only averaged 9:22 per game, the impact for fantasy players, and Winnipeg, is minimal, but it does get a regular back in the Jets' lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories