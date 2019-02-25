Hendricks was traded from Minnesota to Winnipeg for a seventh-round pick Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Hendricks missed nine of Minnesota's last 10 games before being traded to his former team in the latter stages of deadline Monday. The 37-year-old has played in just 22 games this season, picking up a pair of helpers along the way. Don't expect the veteran to log much time with his new team, but nonetheless, it's a nice reunion for hockey fans to smile about after Hendricks put up 13 points a season ago as a member of the Jets.